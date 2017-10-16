1 wounded, 2 on the loose after shooting outside Avondale movie theater

Police said the shooting happened behind the Harkins movie theater at Gateway Pavilions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are searching for the suspects in a shooting behind the Harkins Theatre at Gateway Pavilions.

According to the Avondale Police Department, the victim got into an altercation with two other people late Sunday night parking lot of the theater at 103rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

One of those people pulled out a gun and shot the victim, a man who has not been identified.

Both of the people were gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

As for the suspects, police have little information. They are not sure if the victim and the suspects were acquainted.

“At this time, it is unknown what caused the altercation or what type of firearm was used,” Ray Emmett, a spokesman for Avondale P.D. said. “There is no description of the other people involved at this time.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.