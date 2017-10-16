Scottsdale fire crew helps battle Northern California fires

Since Friday, a Scottsdale Fire Department crew has been helping the California fire crews battling deadly fires.

The crew of four firefighters is working 14-16 hour shifts and are primarily focusing on the Nuns Fire, which is ripping through Napa.

"The most challenging thing is the wind. Just the way the wind changes in the California region, it blows in all different directions," said Jay Robinson.

Robinson is one of the firefighters. He says his main priority on Sunday was to help homeowners go back to their homes.

Over 2,200 firefighters are working the Nuns and Atlas fires burning in Napa. The crew is still unsure when they will return to the Valley. The most encouraging part of the crew's day is seeing posters throughout the city from the residents giving firefighters "thanks" for their efforts in saving lives and homes.

"Every corner you turn there is a thank you," he adds.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.