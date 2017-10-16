Motorcyclist fatally injured in crash, prompts lane closures on 1-10

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Several lanes were closed on Interstate 10 in Phoenix Sunday night after a motorcyclist was fatally injured a crash, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the westbound I-10 near 43 Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

DPS said there would be an extended closure on the freeway.

