Motorcyclist fatally injured in crash, prompts lane closures on 1-10

Several lanes were closed on Interstate 10 in Phoenix Sunday night after a motorcyclist was fatally injured a crash, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the westbound I-10 near 43 Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

DPS said there would be an extended closure on the freeway.

Avoid I-10 WB from 27th Ave to 59th Ave. Road is backed up 4 crash at 43rd. Freeway also scheduled to close soon at 59th Ave for L-202 work. pic.twitter.com/mH1AENhspJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 16, 2017

Avoid I-10 westbound in the West Valley! A crash has the freeway down to one lane at 43rd Avenue. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/pVcKSOQvZl — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 16, 2017

