Former Phoenix fire chief Brunacini has died

An icon in the Phoenix community has died.

The family of former Phoenix Fire Chief Alan Brunacini announced on Sunday that he had died. Funeral arrangements are pending.

He joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1958 and held every sworn position in the department.

Brunacini, also known as Bruno, became fire chief in 1978 and stayed at the position until 2006.

The Phoenix Fire Department praised his contributions in fire service and his push for better fire safety.

"Chief Brunacini was the pioneer of NFPA 1500 which is the current National Standard on Firefighter Safety. He co-authored nine books pertaining to the fire service including 'Fire Command,' 'Command Safety,' 'Essentials of FD Customer Service,' and 'The Anatomy & Physiology of Leadership,'" the department said in a statement.

Brunacini graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in political science and then went to Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he completed the urban executives' program. He then went back to ASU where he earned a master's in public administration.

Condolences have come in from all over the U.S. on Twitter.

Chief Alan Brunacini is an icon in the American Fire Service. Many of our firefighter/Emt's had to study from... https://t.co/K7vmgpl2c9 — Payson Fire & Rescue (@PaysonFire) October 15, 2017

@okstate alum, fire service icon Alan Brunacini has passed away. He leaves 1 of the most profound legacies in the industry & will be missed. https://t.co/Vqd4ivnR6i — OkState CFO Alumni (@OSUFireChiefs) October 16, 2017

Fire Service Icon Alan Brunacini Passes Away https://t.co/r0MbEc5rQU — Little Elm Box 620 (@box620rehab) October 16, 2017

Saddened by loss of former @PHXFire Chief Alan Brunacini. He made customer service a priority & changed entire profession for the better. — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) October 15, 2017

Please allow the Brunacini Family time to make arrangements. Additional information will be posted here — Chief Alan Brunacini (@ChiefBruno) October 15, 2017

It is with profound grief that the Brunacini family advises of the untimely passing of Chief Brunacini. Arrangements are pending — Chief Alan Brunacini (@ChiefBruno) October 15, 2017

