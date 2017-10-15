Glendale youth theatre targeted by thieves

Spotlight Youth Theatre in Glendale has been hit by thieves three times in the last three months.

Caprice Amerine is the vice president of the theatre. She says that hundreds of dollars has been stolen in the last three break-ins.

"It's taking away time that we should be spending on rehearsals," Amerine said.

The last break-in happened Sunday morning shortly after 6 a.m. A thief broke through a glass door and took just under $100 from the concession stand.

It's tough for the theatre because it's a non-profit so every dollar counts.

After the second break-in the theatre bought a security camera and was able to get a good shot of the suspect.

"We're hoping this is the end to it. We hope somebody out there is going to recognize him."

The next performance for the theatre is set for Oct. 20.

