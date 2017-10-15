Phoenix PD searching for Circle K robbery suspect

Authorities said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K in Phoenix.

The incident occurred Sept. 16 around 2:30 p.m. at a Circle K near 1500 W. McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the man told a clerk to give him all of the money in the cash register and showed a handgun in his waistband. The clerk complied and the man fled with money and merchandise.

The suspect was identified as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds. He had black hair, a beard and possible tattoos on the left and right side of his neck, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

