Valley man wins Olympic gold, overcomes cancer and runs competitively

There aren't many people built like Craig Coppola. He has a non-stop motor that runs full speed when he's passionate about something.

An avid marathon runner, he played minor league baseball for the Twins, won a gold medal for the Team USA’s taekwondo squad in 2004 and has written several books.

Plus, Coppola is one of the most respected and successful commercial real estate brokers in Arizona, leading the Lee & Associates Office team.

Yearly, he takes a worldwide adventure that pushes his physical limits.

Several years back, he ran the Marathon des Sables, a grueling trek of 156 miles in seven days. This year, he traveled to the island of Corsica for the GR20, one of the treacherous hikes in all of Europe.

Yes, he is driven to achieve and built for adventure. Coppola is even more focused on maximizing every day after battling cancer in 2012. He is in remission and lives life to the fullest.

A straight shooter, Coppola will always be honest with you. He is one of the most inspiring people I have ever met. I am honored to call him a mentor and a friend.

