Farmers market at High Street opens

The farmers market on High Street opened this Sunday and will be open every third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the spring.

"This is a very big community in north Phoenix and we were here years ago and they asked us if we'd come back, and we're back," said organizer Monique Lightner.

"My husband and I just moved to the area and we wanted to check out some local vendors and see what they had," said Diana Sprague.

The next market near 56th Street and the Loop 101 will be next month.

"It's beautiful weather, they can come out with their families and children and just have a nice time," Lightner said. "There's something for everyone here."

