Farmers market at High Street opens

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The farmers market on High Street opened this Sunday and will be open every third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the spring.

"This is a very big community in north Phoenix and we were here years ago and they asked us if we'd come back, and we're back," said organizer Monique Lightner.

"My husband and I just moved to the area and we wanted to check out some local vendors and see what they had," said Diana Sprague. 

The next market near 56th Street and the Loop 101 will be next month. 

"It's beautiful weather, they can come out with their families and children and just have a nice time," Lightner said. "There's something for everyone here."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio