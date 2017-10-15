Caught on camera: Phoenix day spa burglarized

Two men were caught on camera burglarizing a day spa in Phoenix. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are looking for two men who they said broke into a day spa in Phoenix earlier this month.

The suspects got into the Azul Day Spa around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, by breaking through the business next to it on Peoria Avenue near 30th Avenue. They stole cash and different items from the spa but fleeing, according to Silent Witness.

The first suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a long sleeve button-up shirt, dark colored pants and had short hair.

The second suspect was a white man with a beard who was wearing a long sleeve "gas monkey garage t-shirt," a white baseball cap and dark colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

