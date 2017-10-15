Forest thinning project to begin in area north of Flagstaff

A project to thin 2.5 square miles (6.5 sq. kilometers) of forest near Flagstaff is about to begin.

Coconino National Forest officials say the Chimney Springs project will thin an area located about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of downtown Flagstaff and involve heavy mechanized equipment and logging trucks traveling on U.S. 180 and several forest roads.

The thinning area is between the Fort Valley Trailhead and the Freidlin Prairie dispersed campaign area.

The work beginning this month will continue until winter weather halts the project. It then would continue next summer.

Officials say the project's goals include reducing the possibility of high-intensity wildfires and improving forest health and watershed conditions.

