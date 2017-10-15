90 degree highs, dry spell continues in the Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry weather will persist across Arizona through most of next week as high pressure dominates the Southwest.

Look for generally clear skies, light winds and afternoon highs close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year Sunday through Thursday.

Forecast models are indicating a trough will move in from the west late Friday and Saturday. Ahead of the system, breezy winds will pick up. Clouds will also increase.

As of this update, it doesn't look like it's going to bring much rain to Arizona. Some light showers are possible across the extreme northern portion of the state Saturday. This system should, however, bring a noticeable drop in temperatures by Saturday.

In Metro Phoenix, look for highs in the mid to upper 90s Sunday through Friday. Morning lows should be in the 60s. By next Saturday, highs will drop to the upper 80s.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:35:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

  • My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >
    •   