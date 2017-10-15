90 degree highs, dry spell continues in the Valley

Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry weather will persist across Arizona through most of next week as high pressure dominates the Southwest.

Look for generally clear skies, light winds and afternoon highs close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year Sunday through Thursday.

Forecast models are indicating a trough will move in from the west late Friday and Saturday. Ahead of the system, breezy winds will pick up. Clouds will also increase.

As of this update, it doesn't look like it's going to bring much rain to Arizona. Some light showers are possible across the extreme northern portion of the state Saturday. This system should, however, bring a noticeable drop in temperatures by Saturday.

In Metro Phoenix, look for highs in the mid to upper 90s Sunday through Friday. Morning lows should be in the 60s. By next Saturday, highs will drop to the upper 80s.

