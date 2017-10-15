1 dead, 2 in critical condition following west Phoenix drive-by shooting

One woman is dead and two men are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department the incident took place near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 2 a.m.

Authorities say a fight broke out at a house party in the area. After the people involved in the fight left, an unknown suspect arrived and shot numerous times at the residence.

Four people were struck in the shooting. Three of the victims, a 21-year-old male, a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old female later died at the hospital of her injuries. The fourth victim sustained very minor injuries and refused treatment.

Police say there is no viable suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.

