9 arrested, some 400 pounds of marijuana seized in Arizona

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector have arrested nine people in the country illegally who were caught with more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of marijuana.

They say the seized marijuana has a street value of more than $208,000.

Agents working in the desert west of Gila Bend on Tuesday night followed footprints leading north from the Mexican order.

They caught up with the group that turned out to be drug smugglers carrying makeshift backpacks of marijuana.

Agents seized the drugs and arrested the individuals for narcotics smuggling.

Their names and nationalities weren't released by the Border Patrol.

