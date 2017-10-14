Ex-Mexican President in Phoenix promoting pot legalization

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox spoke Saturday at the Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo in downtown Phoenix where he hit on topics including legalizing weed, NAFTA negotiations and the fate of those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“You need to start by putting the issue to public debate,” Fox said as he described changing attitudes toward pot use.

Mexico just legalized medical marijuana. Fox claims more than 60 percent of Mexicans support taking the movement further to allow recreational use which, he believes, will eliminate the black market and boost economies.

Fox soon jumped to the topic of NAFTA as the United States tries to negotiate new trade terms with Mexico. If demands are not met, President Donald Trump has said he’s willing to leave the negotiating table in favor of an agreement solely with Canada.

One proposal seeks to increase the number of American-made car parts.

“If Sr Trump is so stubborn and forces GM, and Chrysler and Ford to come back and manufacture in the United States, you’d have to read history,” says Fox who insists car companies would go bankrupt and need taxpayer bailouts.

Now that the deadline for DACA recipients to apply for renewals has now passed, the fate of those brought here illegally as children is uncertain. Fox said “doors are open in Mexico,” insisting the country would welcome them home where they could find job opportunities.

“I understand that you want to stay here and be sure you're going to win this battle. You are right, the other guy is wrong,” said Fox.

President Trump has said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is unconstitutional. He’s now looking to Congress to find a solution. There are about 28,000 people in Arizona protected from deportation under DACA terms.

