Optimistic news about condition of abused Husky pup

Remember this guy? Just over a week ago, this tiny Husky pup was turned into a Valley shelter with his skull bashed in.

Now, the Arizona Animal Rescue Mission has some hopeful news about the 2-month old puppy, named BB Bear.

BB Bear was turned into the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) shelter last Friday, unconscious and comatose.

MCACC officials say someone bashed in the 2-month-old puppy's head.

"We knew right away that this puppy was in really bad shape," said Jose Santiago with MCACC.

Vets say the dog's injuries were human-caused.

"It does not appear to be due to a car accident of any type," said Santiago. "This appears to be human-caused. We're not sure if it was caused by an object or a swift kick to the head."

BB Bear has been kept in a medically induced coma to help his healing.

But there appears to be some progress, and it's "some of the most hopeful news yet."

According to the Arizona Animal Rescue Mission, three top neurologists have reviewed the dog's records, and all say "that there was no damage to the brain stem."

The report continues: "The area of the brain that was affected given his age, HAS the ability to rejuvenate over time. It has been recommended to keep him heavily sedated for the next 7 days. This will allow the swelling to continue to go down and for the blood clot to be absorbed into his body. Once the time period of rest is up, the doctors will begin to bring him out of sedation."

So while there is a long road ahead, vets are holding out hope that this guy can recover.

Many people have asked how they can help, and the answer is that money is needed for the little dog's care.

The public is being asked not to contact the hospital. But if you'd like to help, you can make donations towards BB Bear's medical expenses through either “Two Pups Wellness Fund” or “Arizona Animal Rescue Mission.”

The people who surrendered the dog to MCACC gave false information and a fake address. The shelter is working with Phoenix Police to find whoever is responsible for this abuse.

