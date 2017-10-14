PD: Suspect hits, kills pedestrian, runs away, then reports car as stolen

A hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Saturday left a 55-year-old man dead.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and Dunlap.

The car apparently crashed into the 55-year-old male victim, and then the suspect took off on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later located the vehicle’s owner, a 26-year-old man, after he went home and tried to report his car as stolen.

He was arrested and evaluated for impairment.

Recommendation of charges is pending the outcome of the investigation.

