Fatal accident update: Woman run over with her own car

A Sun Lakes woman has died after she somehow got run over by her own car.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Sun Lakes in reference to a car accident.

The incident occurred near Chaparral Way and S. Dobson Road.

Deputies located the victim, later identified as Margaret Carrica-Pults, in the middle of the road with a 2014 Toyota Prius on top of her, according to MCSO.

This vehicle was owned by the victim.

Sun Lakes fire officials confirmed that Carrica-Pults was dead at the scene. She had burns to her back and head trauma consistent with being trapped underneath the car.

A witness in the neighborhood said he had been walking his dog when noticed the car with the engine still running, in the middle of the road, with the driver’s side door and rear hatch opened.

He did not see anyone around the vehicle and decided to pull the car into the driveway to get it out of the roadway.

As he was pulling the vehicle into the driveway, he noticed Carrica-Pults underneath the vehicle.

There are no known witnesses to the actual incident which trapped Carrica-Pults underneath her vehicle.

MCSO says there are no signs of suspicious circumstances, but the case remains under investigation.

[RELATED: MCSO: Woman dies after struck by car near home in Sun Lakes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.