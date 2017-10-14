Flagstaff's fall beauty

Some say that Arizona doesn't have season and that we miss out on fall. But anyone who lives here knows that those beautiful fall colors are just a 2-hour drive away to the forests of Flagstaff.

This amazing drone video shows just how breathtaking an Arizona fall can be.

So if you feel you are missing out this autumn, just head north! These colors aren't just in Flagstaff, the forests of the White Mountains and Payson are just as stunning.

When you get too cold, just head back down to our beloved desert!

There's just no place like Arizona!

