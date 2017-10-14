Phoenix PD: Carjacking suspect fires shots at officers

Phoenix police have arrested one suspect after he fired shots at officers near Seventh Street and Broadway Road.

According to police, the situation started when officers tried to stop a suspect in a carjacking.

Police say the armed suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Garcia, carjacked a female victim in Tempe. The victim's car was spotted near 16th Street and Broadway Road by Phoenix police.

[MUG SHOT: Christopher Garcia]

Sgt. Vincent Lewis of Phoenix PD said officers pursued the vehicle northbound from the area until the suspect collided with a civilian’s car under the I-17 at north Seventh Street.

Lewis said Garcia then attempted to rob two other victims of their vehicles at gunpoint. As officers arrived on scene, Garcia pointed his handgun and fired at several of them. Garcia did take a black SUV at gunpoint and fled the area.

[RAW VIDEO: Christopher Garcia's initial court appearance]

Police say as Garcia drove through the neighborhood, he pointed his handgun and fired shots at police and others. Twelve police officers were identified as victims of aggravated assault but none were struck and none returned fire.

Lewis said at Fourth Street and east Riverside Street, Garcia bailed out of the SUV where he met up with a Volvo, driven by an acquaintance, and traveled to a nearby home where he ran inside while pointing his handgun at arriving officers.

The vehicle occupants were detained. Police then called Garcia on a cell phone and he eventually exited the house and was arrested without incident.

[RAW VIDEO: Press conference with Phoenix police on officer-involved shooting]

Garcia is being charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault on police, 14 counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm within the city, armed robbery and more.

