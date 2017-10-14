MCSO: Woman dies after struck by car near home in Sun Lakes

A woman has died after she was run over by a car Friday night near her home in Sun Lakes, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Chaparral Way and S. Dobson Road, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is currently under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

