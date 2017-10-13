Phoenix FD: 9-year-old boy, 2 men critically injured in crash

Three people are in critical condition after a crash Friday night in central Phoenix, fire officials said.

The collision involved two vehicles and happened near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A 25-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were transported to hospitals, fire officials said.

Firefighters said it appears that one of the vehicles struck a utility pole and then was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Phoenix Police Department will conduct a crash investigation, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

