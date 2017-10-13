Chandler FD: 8-year-old boy pulled from pool has died

An 8-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a pool Friday evening in Chandler, authorities said.

The boy was found at a home near E. Riggs and S. Gilbert roads, according to the Chandler Fire, Health and Medical Department.

Medics were trying to revive the boy after he was found submerged in water.

The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., according to the Chandler Police Department.

Police said the victim did not live at the home where the drowning occurred; he is the nephew of a caregiver who works at the home. The caregiver brought the boy to the home in the afternoon to stay while she worked there, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the victim fell in the pool, police said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.