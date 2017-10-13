Authorities: Woman faked cancer charity, took money

Authorities say they've arrested a Queen Creek woman accused of starting a fake cancer charity and bilking some of its money.

Court records show Lucinda Marie Stapleton was arrested at her home Thursday after an investigation found she had used money from a fake charity to pay cell phone bills.

Police say Stapleton offered to create a non-profit organization to help raise money for cancer treatments for a woman whose son had been diagnosed in late 2015.

The woman agreed. But it turned out the documents for the charity had been forged.

Police say Stapleton did provide some of the money to the mother of the boy with cancer but that she transferred other funds to a personal account and that $4,800 is missing.

Stapleton faces charges of fraudulent schemes, theft and forgery.

