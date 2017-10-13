Dirty Dining Oct. 13: Cockroaches found crawling around popular Mexican restaurant in Phoenix

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Tortas El Rey
1811 N. 24th Street
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Bleach and cleaners stored over clean dish area"
"Raw chicken stored above cheese"

Kingo Bowl
66 S. Dobson Rd
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
“Chicken and beef not date marked"
"Cook not washing hands properly

Filibertos Mexican Food
1601 E. McDowell Rd
Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:
"Roaches crawling under a food prep sink.
“Beef not kept at the proper temperature.”
“No hot water in the entire restaurant.”

Dean’s List - perfect health inspection scores

Fire Belly
10605 N. 43rd Ave
Phoenix
85020

Fry’s Food Store
6321 E. Greenway Rd
Scottsdale
85254

Schreiner’s Fine Sausage
3601 N. 7th Street
Phoenix
85014

Flannys
1805 E. Elliot Road
Tempe
85283

First Watch
3215 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix
85018

Starbucks
13840 W. Camelback Road
Litchfield Park
85340

