Dirty Dining Oct. 13: Cockroaches found crawling around popular Mexican restaurant in Phoenix

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Tortas El Rey

1811 N. 24th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Bleach and cleaners stored over clean dish area"

"Raw chicken stored above cheese"

Kingo Bowl

66 S. Dobson Rd

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

“Chicken and beef not date marked"

"Cook not washing hands properly

Filibertos Mexican Food

1601 E. McDowell Rd

Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:

"Roaches crawling under a food prep sink.

“Beef not kept at the proper temperature.”

“No hot water in the entire restaurant.”

Dean’s List - perfect health inspection scores

Fire Belly

10605 N. 43rd Ave

Phoenix

85020

Fry’s Food Store

6321 E. Greenway Rd

Scottsdale

85254

Schreiner’s Fine Sausage

3601 N. 7th Street

Phoenix

85014

Flannys

1805 E. Elliot Road

Tempe

85283

First Watch

3215 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix

85018

Starbucks

13840 W. Camelback Road

Litchfield Park

85340

