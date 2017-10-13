Court: Transient sex offenders not bound by 72-hour notice

The state Supreme Court says registered sex offenders without addresses or permanent places of residence aren't subject to Arizona's requirement to provide notice of address changes within 72 hours.

Instead, the court's unanimous ruling Friday says those offenders only have to register as transients at least every 90 days.

The ruling overturns a lower court's ruling that upheld a man's felony conviction for failing to notify law enforcement officials of a new residence or address within 72 hours after he left a halfway house and began living near an intersection.

The court's ruling says state laws on registration requirements are ambiguous but that a person who is transient can't be required to provide notice of a residence that he doesn't have.

