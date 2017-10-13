PD: Person of interest in missing teacher case punched 17-year-old ASU student

Gorospe's family walked the town of Williams handing out fliers to businesses willing to post them in their windows. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's now been one week since a Glendale teacher vanished without a trace. And we're finding out new information about the man being called a "person of interest" in her disappearance.

Teacher Cathryn Gorospe was last seen on Friday, October 6, when she bailed Charlie Malzahn out of a Coconino County jail. Since then, family and friends have been scouring the Williams area for her. So far the search has not turned up any clues.

As for Malzahn, after being bailed out of jail, police believe he took off on his state-wide journey that eventually landed him in handcuffs.

Police say they arrested Malzahn in Phoenix after he was found to be driving Gorospe’s car. But he reportedly won't say anything to investigators about Gorospe's whereabouts.

Right now, Malzahn sits in jail for charges related to a crime spree in Tempe.

One of the those alleged crimes included an attack on an ASU student in her dorm room.

There is now some new information about that alleged assault.

Police documents state that Charlie Malzahn followed the 17-year-old victim into her dorm room, presumably to get a bottle of water after telling her he was thirsty. The police report states:

"...the victim asked him to leave. The suspect was asked to leave by the victim multiple times and he refused. He became angry and punched her in the face with closed fists multiple times. When the victim began to scream he threw her onto the ground and covered her mouth with his hand."

When questioned later by police, Malzahn reportedly said "he was on meth and had been awake for three days" and did not remember any specific details. According to the police report:

"He admitted following the victim to her room and when the victim told him to leave he became angry and assaulted her. He stated he used both fists to punch her in the face."

Malzahn sits in jail on multiple charges.

Here's a look at a timeline of his recent run-ins with the law:

TIMELINE Sunday, Aug. 20 -Police say Charlie Malzahn carjacked his sister in Tempe and then drove her van to Williams. Police located the van and arrested Malzahn. PDF: Williams Police Department report Friday, Oct. 6 - Glendale kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe drives up north to bail Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail. Photos from a surveillance camera show her walking into the building. Gorospe's roommate said Gorospe planned to return home with Malzahn that night. Saturday, Oct. 7 -Police believe Malzahn contacted some acquaintances in Clifton Saturday morning "to try and get some drugs and a gun ...." That afternoon, Tucson police made contact with Malzahn at the shopping mall in regard to some purchases he made with a woman's credit card. Sunday, Oct. 8 -Gorospe's roommate reported her missing. -Malzahn was accused of punching and ASU student in the face in her dorm room. PDF: Court paperwork Malzahn's arrest in Phoenix -Tempe police believed Malzhan then carjacked a woman in the area of Apache Boulevard and Rural Road at about 10 p.m. Police said he threatened her with what was believed to be a crowbar. That vehicle was later recovered. Monday, Oct. 9 -Phoenix police arrested Malzahn in the early morning hours after spotting him in Gorospe's vehicle at about 1:30 a.m.

Malzahn's sister took to Facebook Friday, calling him a "monster" and saying "he will pay the price." In one comment, she says, "I knew it was a matter of time before he snapped...but never thought he'd do anything to hurt her. I am so sick."

She tells us she will speak to us once Gorospe is found, and that is her priority right now.

Meantime, friends and loved ones of Gorospe are frantically searching the Williams area for any sign of her.

A vigil is planned for her on Saturday, October 14. The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Paseo Highland Park near 35th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak.

Organizers are encouraging those attending to wear green, Gorospe’s favorite color. Members of the public are welcome to join.

