Candlelight vigil planned for missing Glendale teacher

Friends, coworkers, and students of missing teacher, Cathryn Gorospe, will hold a vigil Saturday night as volunteers continue their search for her.

Police say Gorospe was last seen October 6 bailing out an inmate at the Coconino County jail. Investigators say the inmate was Charlie Malzahn.

Police say they arrested Malzahn in Phoenix after he was found to be driving Gorospe’s car.

Malzahn sits in jail for charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and trespassing. Court documents say Malzahn followed an ASU student into her dorm room on Sunday asking for a bottle of water. Reports say after she gave him the water, she asked him to leave, and he punched her multiple times.

Investigators are calling him a person of intereste in Gorospe’s disappearance. His sister said in a phone call Friday that she was Cathryn's friend, which may answer some questions of how a man with an extensive rap sheet connected with the kindergarten teacher. Malzahn's sister says her thoughts are with Cathryn's family.

The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Paseo Highland Park near 35th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak.

Organizers are encouraging those attending to wear green, Cathryn’s favorite color. Members of the public are welcome to join.

