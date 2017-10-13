Family Game Day Foodie: Cardinals vs Buccaneers

It’s been a week of sports ups and downs, but there’s always one thing that brings all sports fans together and that’s game day food.

Food Blogger Heather Walker joins us with some perfect tailgating chili recipes to warm you up, as the fall nights get chillier.

AZ Cardinals Southwest Enchilada Chili

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 4 hours / Servings: 10-12

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs. Open Nature Australian Grass Fed Ground Beef (85% lean 15% fat)

• 2 cans Juanita's Nacho Cheese Sauce (15 oz. each)

• 3 cans pinto beans, drained (15 oz. each)

• 1 can Red Gold Tomato Sauce (15 oz.)

• 1 can Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes (14.5 oz.)

• 1 cup La Salsa Green Enchilada Sauce1 oz. packet McCormick Taco Seasoning

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

Optional Toppings:

• Sour Cream

• Shredded Mexican blend cheese

• Chopped fresh tomatoes

• Sliced avocado

• Chopped green onions

• Chopped fresh cilantro

Steps:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven on medium heat. Add the ground beef and taco seasoning. Cook on medium heat for 7-10 minutes, until browned and cooked through.

2. Add the pinto beans, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, enchilada sauce and nacho cheese sauce. Stir until combined, bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

3. Allow the mixture to simmer for about 4 hours, stirring occasionally, until the chili reduces down.

4. Serve in bowls or cups and top with fresh sour cream, shredded cheese, fresh tomatoes, avocado slices, chopped green onion and/or fresh cilantro.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Swashbuckler's Stew

Prep Time: 3 months at sea / Cook Time: All Day / Servings: 1 small pirate crew

Ingredients:

• 2 gallons dirty drinking water

• 1 entire fish of your choice (including eyeballs)

• 1 leather boot (for flavor)

• 1 handful of wilted parsley

• 1 moldy onion

• 1 wrinkly orange bell pepper

• 1 bag of beans

• Anything else in the galley that hasn't spoiled (and maybe a few things that have)

Steps:

1. Throw it in a big pot and boil it 'til its stew.

