Shallot Butter, Wild Mushroom Pappardelle, Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Christopher Collins from Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar

Shallot Butter

Ingredients:

1 pound butter, cubed

½ cup white wine

½ cup shallot, minced

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

1. In a small pot add wine and shallots, bring to a boil and reduce by ¾

2. Reduce heat to simmer and begin adding butter, 2-3 cubes at a time, allowing butter to fully melt until next batch is added. Continue until all butter is incorporated

3. Stir in lemon juice and salt



Wild Mushroom Pappardelle

Ingredients:

1 portion Pappardelle Pasta

Wild Mushrooms

1 cup maitake mushrooms

1 cup beech brown mushrooms

¼ cup grapeseed oil

1 tbsp shallots, minced

½ tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

2 ounces butter, cubed

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp water

4 pc boursin cheese (quarter size)

1 T reggiano

½ c Shallot Butter

Dressed Arugula

Maldon Sea Salt

Directions:

1. In hot pan add grapeseed oil and Wild Mushrooms; cook for 3-4 minutes

2. Stir to allow other side to cook; after 45 seconds add shallots, thyme and butter; cook an additional 45 seconds

3. Deglaze with water, add salt and pepper;

4. Drop Pappardelle Pasta in boiling and salted water for 60 seconds

5. Add Shallot Butter and pasta to pan along with ½ of boursin cheese; toss well

6. Plate on 10” round, emphasizing height. Garnish with dressed arugula, boursin cheese and reggiano.

Garnish on expo with salt, pepper, olive oil and pinch red pepper flakes

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

2 each spaghetti squash (large)

2 tbsp evoo

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Directions:

1. Split spaghetti squash in half lengthwise; using a large spoon remove all seeds

2. Season squash with EVO, salt and pepper; using pierce skin 3-4 times per squash

3. Place squash on wire rack-lined sheet pans; cut side down; add ¼” water to pan

4. Roast at 350 for 35-45 minutes or until squash is tender and cooked through

5. Allow to cool at room temperature; using a fork, remove pulp from skins

