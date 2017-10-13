Tips to remember about open enrollment

There are many things to consider when picking out health insurance.

First, you have to check your finances and look at what you spent on medical insurance coverage in the past. Also, look at how much you paid out of pocket. Then, compare that with the frequency of your doctor visits.

If you typically don't go to the doctor too often, consider a higher deductible plan. Your monthly insurance premiums will cost less. But, your co-pays and hospital visits will be more.

If you have a lot of doctor visits or a preexisting condition a lower deductible plan may be better for you.

Next, know your out of pocket maximum too.

Look at co-pays for visits or coinsurance to see how much extra you'll spend to see your doctor.

Make sure your doctors are considered in network.

Typically seeing someone out of your plan or out of network will cost more.

If you have the option, contribute to a health savings account or HSA.

Money put into these accounts is tax deductible.

In some cases, employers can also contribute your fund.

And finally, check your plan and review your options because plans can change.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.