Warm Mushroom Goat Cheese Tarts

Makes 36

Ingredients:

½ pound puff pastry



Mushroom Mixture:

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 pound mixed mushrooms, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

¼ cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Goat Cheese Mixture:

4 ounces goat cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan Reggiano

¼ cup heavy cream

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lay pastry flat on a cutting board and roll it to 1/8 inch thick. Using a 1-1/2-inch round biscuit cutter, cut the puff pastry into rounds. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and cover them with another piece of parchment. Place another baking sheet on top of the parchment. This keeps the rounds from puffing up during baking. Bake until the rounds are ¼ -inch thick, crisp and flaky, about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool. If making ahead, they can be stored in an airtight container.

Mushroom mixture: In a medium skillet, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook until they give off their juices. Add salt and cook until juices concentrate. Stir in garlic; cook about one minute. Add cream and reduce mixture until thickened. Add parsley and season with salt and pepper. If doing ahead, cover and refrigerate.

Cheese mixture: Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl; season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to assemble tarts.

Spread each pastry round with about a teaspoon of the cheese mixture. Press a generous portion of the mushroom mixture onto the cheese. Place rounds on a baking sheet and cook in a preheated 350° oven until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Serve warm.



