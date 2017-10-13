Phoenix installs the city's first protected bike lanes

The City of Phoenix is working to become more bicycle friendly. The City's Street Transportation Department has started by installing Phoenix's first protected bike lanes along 15th Avenue between Jefferson and Van Buren streets.

The protected bike lanes consist of a painted buffer zone with flexible bollards that give bicyclists more protection while clearly signaling to drivers the potential presence of bike traffic.

The bollards will also act as a guard to deter vehicles from illegally parking in bike lanes.

“This is just the first step in our effort to build safe, protected bike lanes in the City of Phoenix,” said Mayor Greg Stanton. “We’re sending the message that everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets – and these new protections have already improved the transit experience for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”

The efforts to improve the bike lane on 15th Avenue have come after a process involving public presentations and a public meeting. After assessing the needs of the community, the Street Transportation Department proposed and extended the existing bike lanes on 15th Avenue that terminated at Van Buren Street farther south to the I-17.

The proposal called for the removal of a traffic lane, adding a new two-way left turn and creating bike lane separation through the use of painted buffers and bollards at select areas.

With the addition of the new bike lanes on 15th Avenue between Van Buren Street and the I-17, 15th Avenue now features a nearly 10-mile continuous bike lane system between Dunlap Avenue and the 1-17.

The City of Phoenix said the Street Transportation Department will continue to assess other bike lanes throughout the city to promote safe traffic flow between bicycles, vehicles and pedestrians.

