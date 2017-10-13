ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 13-16)

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 13-16), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 15) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed. Expect heavy traffic, delays and consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Alternate routes include westbound and southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. NOTE: East Valley fans traveling to Saturday night’s Arizona Coyotes-Boston Bruins game can also consider using Loop 101 as alternate route to Gila River Arena.

Northbound Interstate 17 ramp to eastbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 15) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. The east- and westbound Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 also will be narrowed to one lane. Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive closed. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely. Watch for highway workers and equipment in work zones.

Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) and from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 in West Valley.

Interstate 10 HOV-lane on- and off-ramps at Third Street near downtown Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) for pavement joint maintenance. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including the I-10 on- or off-ramps at Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue.

