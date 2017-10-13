Arizona doctor accused of forging prescriptions to get drugs

Authorities say an Arizona doctor has been accused of forging prescriptions to obtain a dangerous drug. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, a state grand jury indicted Kevin Michael McKeown on fraud charges related to forging prescriptions to obtain Adderall.

The drug is a highly addictive prescription stimulant.

The 40-year-old McKeown is a doctor of osteopathic medicine.

Authorities say he's facing 24 felony charges including fraudulent schemes, forgery, taking the identity of another and obtaining dangerous drugs by fraud.

The indictment alleges that between December 2015 and January 2017, McKeown forged the signature of an out-of-state doctor in order to obtain Adderall.

The investigation started when a local pharmacist became suspicious after McKeown allegedly dropped off multiple prescriptions written by an out-of-state doctor.

