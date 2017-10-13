Fall Festival at Slide Rock State Park in Sedona coming soon

It’s officially autumn in Arizona, and Arizona State Parks invites you to visit Slide Rock State Park for its 10th annual Fall Fest in Sedona.

There will be a wide range of activities for all parties, including essential oil distilling, blacksmithing, beekeeping, Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments, the southwest monarch butterfly study, Arizona Flywheelers' antique engines and tractors, Arizona Game and Fish Department, and Oak Creek Watershed Council.

Adults can enjoy the exhibits and demonstrations that will be displayed, while the children enjoy activities at the Junior Ranger Station, meet Smokey the Bear from the U.S. Forest Service, Arizona State Parks mascot Rocky Ringtail, and animal friends from Alpacas of the Southwest.

Slide Rock State Park will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the park’s establishment.

See more information below:

WHAT: Fall Festival - The cost is $10 per vehicle.

WHEN: Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Slide Rock State Park - Located 7 miles north of Sedona

