Officers shoot, kill armed man in Walmart parking lot, Flagstaff police say

Flagstaff police officers shot and killed an armed man in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Walmart located at 2601 East Huntington Drive in reference to a report of a man brandishing a weapon.

Sgt. Cory Runge with Flagstaff PD said officers called to the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Sean Brady, asking him to show his hands and exit his truck.

Runge said the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing at officers. Police took cover and began returning fire and struck Brady. Runge said the suspect's vehicle then rolled forward and collided with a light pole.

Brady was removed from the truck and medics attended to him, ultimately pronouncing him dead on scene. Runge said he had two rifles, a handgun, boxes of ammunition and several spent casings inside his truck.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, police said. Three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with protocol.

The Northern Arizona Multi-Agency Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been called out to investigate the incident.

The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released at a later date, police said.

