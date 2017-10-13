ASU kicks off wrestling season with 'Wrestling Mat Madness'

The Arizona State University wrestling team had its own version of "Midnight Madness" on Thursday night with "Wrestling Mat Madness."

They rolled out a mat across Mill Avenue to celebrate the start of the season.

The team showed off some moves for fans.

The Sun Devils won the Pac-12 championship last season and are hoping for a repeat this season.

Friday night will be the basketball teams' turn with Mill Madness with three-point shooting contests, a slam-dunk contest and other skill challenges.

