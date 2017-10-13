No bond on unrelated charges for person of interest in Glendale teacher's disappearance

ASU police said Thursday that Malzahn is the suspect in an assault on a woman in her dorm room. (Source: ASU Police Department)

The man who is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of a Glendale teacher faced a judge on charges connected to an attack inside an Arizona State University dorm room.

Charlie Malzahn only said his name and date of birth during his first court appearance late Thursday night. The judge said he will be held in jail without bond.

He faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal trespassing of a residential structure and assault.

He's accused of attacking a young woman in the Hassayampa Academic Village around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police had released a photo of that suspect, now believed to be Malzahn, pulled from surveillance video.

These new charges are just the latest trouble for the 27-year-old. He is also facing charges after he carjacked a woman in Tempe with a crowbar, police said. The vehicle was found nearby but he had already fled by the time officers got there.

But he gained national attention when he became a person of interest in the disappearance of Cathryn Gorospe. She bailed him out of the Coconino County Jail on Friday but hasn't been seen since.

Her roommate said Gorospe was going to post bond for Malzahn, get dinner and then drive back to Phoenix with him. She reported Gorospe missing on Sunday.

Phoenix police arrested Malzahn after spotting him in Gorospe's vehicle at about 1:30 a.m on Monday.

Gorospe is still missing.

