Revitalize and 'Love Your Block' with $1,000 grant

If trash is piling up in your neighborhood, or certain blocks need a little TLC, you're in luck; the city is accepting applications for its "Love Your Block" grant program.

Beatriz Rivera is only 16, but she's already invested in her community near Van Buren and 15th Street in Phoenix and ready to help clean it up.

"You get to meet new people you get to walk around, get to know the place a little more and it's a trash-free community," Rivera said.

On Saturday, the fenced-off area with overgrown green will become a full-fledged garden, thanks to a $1,000 grant through "Love Your Block."

"I feel like it's going to get more people to come here, because not a lot of people come here," she said.

The money comes from the non-profit "Cities of Service" and the program is run through the City of Phoenix and AmeriCorps. Over the past three years, they've awarded $30,000.

"When a space looks like it's more well-kept, people don't want to participate in criminal behavior because it looks like people are going to report them," said Lenny Gross from AmeriCorps. He said the "Love your Block" program is based on the broken window theory. And he said people often recruit businesses to pitch in some money, too.

"You can say, hey, I won this grant money, will you chip in too?'" Gross said. "And they're incentivized because they're stakeholders in the area."

Rivera said she can't wait to see her neighborhood blossom.

"People will respect it more and respect their environment," she said.

