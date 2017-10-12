Scottsdale police Crisis Response Canine 'Fozzie' has died

It's another loss for the Scottsdale Police Department.

On Thursday, the Department announced the death of Crisis Response Canine "Fozzie."

Just a few days before that, Scottsdale police announced that retired police service dog, "Havoc," had died. Havoc had been 11 years old.

Now, the department has lost another beloved four-legged friend and colleague.

He was a Crisis Response Canine named "Fozzie."

On the Scottsdale Police Department's Facebook page, a post read:

"Fozzie proudly served SPD for nearly ten years. Fozzie holds the distinction of being the nation’s first full-time Police Crisis Response Canine and was a pioneer for public safety agencies.

During his career, Fozzie responded to homicides, suicides, fatal crashes, sexual assaults, domestic violence scenes and other critical incidents, providing comfort for people experiencing their worst day imaginable.

Fozzie brought peace, a sense of calmness, and was a bridge to communication for people who were experiencing trauma. Fozzie and his heart were larger than life and nothing made him prouder than when he got to wear his badge and SPD cape. Fozzie loved coming to work and serving alongside such dedicated Police Officers, Detectives, Dispatchers, Crisis Specialists and fellow City employees.

In addition to his Crisis Response function, Fozzie served as a goodwill ambassador and made countless community presentations, school visits, and community special events. Fozzie loved meeting kids at school and helped SPD School Resource Officers and Crime Prevention Officers deliver safety messages to students of all ages.Fozzie was truly a friend to all.

Fozzie was initially studying to be a service dog and was generously donated to the Scottsdale Police Department by Michigan based Paws With A Cause, after it was determined he would make a better Police Crisis Canine. Fozzie also helped blaze a trail for other public safety agencies to follow. Agencies that have incorporated canine programs similar to SPD include the Glendale Fire Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Office, and over 16 police services in Canada, including the Delta Police Service.

Fozzie left a mark on all those he met. Fozzie loved snacks and napping and was a world-class swimmer, specializing in doggy paddling.

While he will be deeply missed, in the spirit of his boundless positivity, we hope happy memories offer comfort and peace to all who mourn this profound loss."

