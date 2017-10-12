Co-worker Pays it Forward to therapist battling cancer

Miller knows what Kellogg is going through isn't easy, trying to heal and deal with thousands of dollars in medical bills, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Kellogg. (Source: CBS 5)

Natalie Kellogg is an avid runner and huge Chicago Cubs fan, who loves hanging out with her boyfriend.

The developmental therapist also loves working with young children born with disabilities.

"I feel like even though I am such a small part of their overall life, I can help them develop and grow and reach whatever potential they can," said Kellogg.

Kellogg had always dreamed of having children of her own.

But that dream was shattered this year, when the 35-year-old Chandler woman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

She had a full hysterectomy last month.

"Not being able to have my own baby has been really hard," said Kellogg. "The field we work in - I feel like that's everyone's dream to be able to have your own children."

Despite the setback, Kellogg continues to have a positive attitude about her future.

She went through fertility treatment before the surgery to save some of her eggs, and if that doesn't work, she's open to adopting.

"What are you living for if you're going to let your diagnosis be your entire life?" said Kellogg.

Close friend Kaitlyn Miller knows what Kellogg is going through isn't easy, trying to heal and deal with thousands of dollars in medical bills, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Kellogg.

"She needs a boost and I think this will be the perfect thing to brighten her day," said Miller.

A CBS 5 news crew was there when Miller surprised Kellogg and presented her with $500.

"I know you've been going through a lot lately," Miller told her. "With your recent battle with cancer and hysterectomy. So on behalf of CBS 5, here's $500 from Pay it Forward."

"I do hope she knows we all care about her and that good karma is coming back her way, and this is her new beginning," said Miller.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason and nothing happens to you that you can't handle," said Kellogg.

