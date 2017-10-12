Court hearing for teen accused of murder to start Nov. 1

A preliminary hearing for a 14-year-old boy accused of killing a woman in eastern Arizona has been postponed until next month.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and burglary.

[RELATED: 14-year-old homicide suspect taken into custody]

The boy was charged last week in the killing of TerriLynne Collins. Collins was found dead in her residence in Concho, a small community located 158 miles (254 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

[RELATED: 14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion]

Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins Jr. said his wife was shot in the forehead.

The Apache County Attorney's Office filed charges last week stating the boy had a handgun, knife and hockey stick during the attack.

Authorities said they took the teen into custody without incident last week.

Collins said he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a struggle.

This story has been corrected to report that the hearing is postponed, not resuming.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.