Ducey to lead business delegation to England next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will lead a business delegation in the United Kingdom next week to bring jobs back to the state and take in the Arizona Cardinals football game near London. 

It's estimated the three-day trip will cost roughly $38,000, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority, which will pay for most of the travel expenses. 

The Commerce Authority will pick up roughly $27,000, while the taxpayers are on the hook for the remaining $11,000, which will cover the cost of Ducey's three-person security detail. 

Ducey leaves next week and is expected to meet one-on-one with the leaders of a dozen companies from  Oct. 19-22. 

The governor will then sit down more business and tourism leaders during the football game. 

England is Arizona's fifth largest trading partner, topping $1.4 billion last year, according to the commerce authority. 

In addition, Arizona exported about $850 million in goods to England over the same time.

The organization estimates British-based companies have created roughly 14,000 jobs 

Susan Marie, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Commerce Authority, wouldn't say which companies Ducey was scheduled to meet, only that a majority are in the aerospace and defense industries. 

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

