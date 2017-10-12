Family, friends searching Williams for missing Glendale teacher

Family members and friends of missing kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe are in Williams searching for any signs of her.

It's where Flagstaff police think she and Charlie Malzahn likely traveled to after she bonded him out of jail Friday.

It's possibly one of the many stops on his state-wide journey that eventually landed him in handcuffs.

"They do not have a spot to pinpoint a spot where to look, so they’ve said we can start looking when we want to and that’s what we’re doing," said Gorospe's stepmom. "We don’t want to sit around."

Gorospe's brother, Cory said that now, the unofficial search party is getting more organized.

At least 30 volunteers, some from California, gathered at the Williams Police Department Thursday with trucks and off-road vehicles.

Cory said they focused on the southern part of Williams in the forested areas checking out trails - on and off course.

"We’re trying to find a place where that bumper might have fallen off," he said.

"We’re trying to smart about it too and think how far could he get in with a Rav 4? But we’re trying to hit as much area as possible," said Gorospe.

Williams Police Lt. Darrell Hixson said they're not assisting with the search because it's Flagstaff Police's investigation. He added the department is so small, he doesn't have the manpower to help with search and rescue efforts. However, the Williams Police Department did provide a room for them to have a makeshift command center.

Although the search isn't official, Cory wanted everyone to know that Flagstaff Police Department has been helpful. "They have been very good to us. They have been searching. They just don’t broadcast it," he said but didn't specify where.

"What we’ve decided as a family is we wanted to help out and expand their department because everyone knows our law enforcement is very short-staffed these days," he said.

So far, searchers haven't found any clues.

The plan was to work until sunset Thursday and then be back at the Williams Police Department at 8 a.m. Friday. He invited anyone who wants to help to join to meet there.

