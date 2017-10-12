Official: AZ election not targeted by Russians

Michele Reagan wrote in a blog that Arizona was not a target of election hacking. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Secretary of State Michele Reagan now says Arizona wasn't hit by Russian hackers in 2016. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It appears Arizona's 2016 election system wasn't targeted by Russian hackers after all.

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan posted on her office's blog that Department of Homeland Security officials couldn't confirm that was an attack on "any election-related system in Arizona, much less the statewide voter registration database."

She added Arizona is not one of the 21 states whose electoral systems were targeted by Russian agents last year.

Last month, DHS said hackers targeted 21 states, including Arizona, in September of 2016 but that their systems were not breached. The attempted hack involved “voter registration systems, not election equipment.”

3TV/CBS 5 reached out to the Secretary of State's Office for comment but haven't heard back.

Reagan's full blog post can be read below.

The Secretary of State’s office met with DHS officials last week to discuss alleged intelligence reports that the Russian government attempted to “scan” (i.e. search for weaknesses or access points) in the statewide voter registration system in 2016. (Note: this meeting was intended to discuss alleged new information and was completely unrelated to why the Secretary of State’s office briefly shut down the statewide voter registration database in June 2016). Despite initial reports to the contrary, DHS could not confirm that any attempted Russian government attack occurred whatsoever to any election-related system in Arizona, much less the statewide voter registration database. Thus, while we will continue to forge a strong partnership with DHS on cybersecurity issues, we consider Arizona not to be one of the 21 states whose electoral systems were allegedly targeted by the Russian government in 2016.

For an update on Russian hacking, check out our latest blog post! https://t.co/SrfH8JyDxQ — Michele Reagan (@SecretaryReagan) October 12, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.