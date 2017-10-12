2017 Uniformity – Week 7: ASU Football comes home to blackout the Huskies

By Cole Streeper

After a week off to heal, the Sun Devils are back in action against Washington.

A Week in Review

It was a battle of the classics as one of ASU’s traditional away color combinations was matched against Stanford’s undeniable white/cardinal/white uniform. The Sun Devils donned the gold helmet/white jersey/maroon pant combo that has become a fan favorite for those new school and traditionalists alike.

It is a clean look that balances itself out with the darker maroon pants anchoring the uniform at the bottom of the combination. With that uniform came another unique combination for the season, which is refreshing, but it doesn’t stray from this year’s ultra conservative approach by Sun Devil Athletics so as to not allow much, or any creativity, even within the color confines of maroon and gold. In recent years, this combination has been a beautiful display of ASU colors that is always featured amidst a myriad of fresh, unique ASU looks that expand identity and brand recognition. This is the first time this combination has been seen this season, but will it be the last? With the way uniforms have been monitored by the powers that be, it will be interesting to see.

Gold/White/Maroon Grade: B+

The Week to Come

Uniform

Coming off their first true road uniform in their last game, and a Bye week last week, the Sun Devils are bringing the famed Blackout back to Frank Kush Field. The first color theme game that ASU introduced makes its triumphant return, and in a season where nothing but maroon and gold has been worn, it is here not a moment too soon.

This is the first deviation outside of the traditional maroon home or away white jerseys in the 2017 season. The black jersey features “Sun Devils” in gold Sun Devil Bold font across the chest and gold trim on the sleeves. The nameplate on the back of the jersey will also feature gold text. On the front of the jersey near the right shoulder, there is a Pac 12 logo with a maroon base and gold script and a gold Adidas logo near the left shoulder. At the base of the collar is the PT*42 shield honoring ASU Football legend Pat Tillman. The gold player numbers are outlined in maroon on both the front and back of the jersey and the black pants feature a gold pitchfork with maroon trim on the left thigh.

Helmet

The matte black helmet will feature a standard sized black pitchfork decal with chrome gold trim. The decal’s chrome gold trim has a thin chrome maroon border around it as well. It will also feature a black facemask and a bold 3D bumper on the front of the helmet that reads PT*42, also honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.

Outside of the Sunburst decal honoring Frank Kush, all of the decals featured on the back of the helmet will be chrome gold, though that is not represented in the picture below. This includes the Pac 12 shield, the outline of the state of Arizona with a small pitchfork over Tempe, and even the text in the Warning label. As mentioned before, also featured on the back of the helmet is a small Sunburst logo which will be on the back of ASU helmets all season long. On the decal above the Sunburst is text that reads “Frank Kush” which is completed with the phrase “Builder of Champions” underneath the Sunburst. The decals on the back of the helmet are rounded out by small Sparky decals on either side of the helmet’s rear bumper.

Cleats

For the first time this season, the Sun Devils will wear something other than white cleats. A number of different cleat styles will be worn by players this week. The cleats pictured below will be explained beginning at the top left corner of the collage and working clockwise. The cleats in the top left are Adi-Zeros and Adi-Zero Mids and will be worn by speed skill players. They are black with white and gold accents, gold laces, and have metallic gold plating on the bottom of the sole. In the top right are Adidas Freak and Freak Carbon-Mids. These will be worn by speed skill players as well as heavy skill players like tight ends and linebackers. Their black base is also accented by white and gold along with the metallic gold plating on the bottom sole of the shoe, with additional gold detailing throughout the shoe as well.

In the bottom right picture are the high tops that will be worn by heavy position players such as offensive and defensive linemen. Within that picture, the cleats on the right are Freak Carbon high tops. They feature the same black, white, and gold detailing as the previously discussed mid-tops, as well as gold plating on the bottom of the shoe. The cleats on the left within that picture are the Freak Torsion high tops. The Torsion features similar white and gold detailing on the black base, but has the flat gold continued throughout the bottom of the sole while there is only a small metallic gold plate accent near the arch. Each Freak cleat has the Freak logo on the heel of the shoe as can be seen in the bottom left picture below.

To match the black out, the Sun Devils will also be wearing black socks accented with maroon and gold. The socks are a black base with 3 maroon stripes around the calf and 3 gold stripes around the ankle.

Gloves

The Sun Devils will wear black base gloves this week, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. From top to bottom, the style of gloves are Adi-Zeros worn by speed skill positions such as wide receivers and defensive backs, Adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends, and Adidas Freak-Max, which provide extra padding on the heel of the palm and back of the hands for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game.

When the palms are placed next to each other, the Adi-Zeros feature a black pitchfork with gold trim on a black base. On the back of the Adi-Zeros, the outside of the hand is black, while the inside near the thumb is gold and is accented with black and gold piping. The Adidas Freaks read “FREAK” when the palms are placed together with a black and white pattern. The back of the Adidas Freaks are primarily black. The Adidas Freak-Max gloves omit any decorative aesthetics (save for a black and white pattern) in favor of the functionality of padding on the palms. On the back of the Freak-Max gloves, black is again the primary color and additional padding is provided on the knuckles and fingers.

Reaction

I had the same reaction leading up to the Maroon Monsoon game, and I’ll repeat it leading up to the Blackout this week… FINALLY! The Maroon Monsoon brought us a little deviation in the ways of maroon helmets and pants, straying from the gold/maroon/gold combination that we saw in the first three weeks of the season. That was welcome then, and now after years of creativity and different combinations on a week to week basis, it is even more welcome to see something outside of the maroon/white, home/away standards.

To those readers that are lovers of the maroon and gold, do not mistake me here. Maroon and gold are the pure school colors at ASU, but could be used far more creatively than has been shown so far this year, including mixing in black jerseys with different combinations of maroon and gold helmets and pants. However, here we are half way through the season seeing the first hint of something other than the standard. One could even argue that black has become a standard within the ASU color palate within the last 7 seasons, and that this isn’t a deviation at all. But for the sake of argument, we’ll call it a welcome piece of variety. While I am looking forward to seeing the Blackout uniform as a whole take the field, I am most looking forward to seeing the chrome accented pitchfork decal against the matte black helmets and how they look on field. It will be a sharp look this coming week and will be a great way to rouse up interest in the fan base with a top 10 team coming to town.

Fantasy Combo of the Week

This week’s Fantasy Combo comes to us from Mike Clark, who you can follow on Twitter at @swooshgolf18. Mike is bringing us a monochromatic look that has never been seen before, but would look very good if put to use. The base color for this look is gray from head to toe with maroon and gold accents throughout. The gray helmet features a large gold pitchfork with maroon trim on one side of the helmet and maroon player number decals on the other. It also has a maroon facemask and a gold PT*42 bumper. The gray jersey feature gold Sun Devils text across the chest and gold trim on the sleeves. It also has maroon numbers outlined with gold. The gray pants have a gold pitchfork with maroon trim on the left thing. All arm or leg bands are gold and the gloves are a black base with gold accents. The cleats are completely blacked out while the socks are a black and gold blend. Thank you for submitting, Mike and daring us to dream of what may come in the future!

If you would like to submit a Fantasy Combo of the week to me, please visit thedevilswear.com and take a screen cap or save the link to your final product and send them to me by tweeting me at @ASU_Uniformity or @sundevilcole7.

