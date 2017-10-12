Mesa mom who went missing with baby now in jail in Phoenix

Jacob Gouchenour says a judge granted dual parental custody to him and his ex-wife Madeline. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mugshots of Roland Jones (left), Cassandra Yusko-Jones, parents of missing Madeline Jones who was last seen with her son, William Jones-Gouchenour in Mesa. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The once-missing Madeline Jones has arrived back in Phoenix after being extradited from San Diego. She's being held in the Fourth Avenue Jail.

The 19-year-old Mesa woman and her baby were found in late September after they went missing for three months.

[MUG SHOT: Madeline Jones]

[RAW VIDEO: Madeline Jones makes initial court apperance]

Jones and her son, William Jones-Gouchenour, were found in California.

[RELATED: Mesa PD: Missing Mesa mom, baby found in California]

Jones and William were last seen in June.

[RELATED: Mesa PD: Mom and 8-month-old baby missing]

Madeline's parents, Roland and Cassandra Jones, were arrested shortly after Madeline and her baby were found.

[RELATED: Parents of missing 19-year-old and her baby arrested, Maricopa County considering charges]

Roland faces two charges of false reporting and custodial interference. Cassandra faces one count of false reporting and custodial interference.

[MUG SHOT: Roland Jones]

[MUG SHOT: Cassandra Yusko-Jones]

Police believe the couple helped Madeline and her son disappear so Madeline could avoid co-parenting.

The baby's father, Jacob Gouchenour, says a judge had granted dual parental custody to him and his ex-wife Madeline in June of this year.

Madeline and William went missing the next day.

Police say Madeline is facing a charge of custodial interference for keeping William from his father.

Gouchenour was granted sole custody during this incident and will be reunited with his son.

Once-missing Madeline Jones has arrived back in Phoenix after being extradited from San Diego. https://t.co/9xCUqcfFYn #AZFamily — Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) October 12, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.