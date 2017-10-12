Peoria’s Ali Tomineek finding success as hip hop artist

Twenty-year-old Ali Tomineek is a rising star in the hip-hop world. He’s already put out several albums and most recently won BET’s Hot 16 contest, which earned him a spot to perform at the hip-hop awards.

Tomineek’s love of music began at an early age, and he has been active in creating music for the past several years. He’s multi-talented, playing the piano, and drums, creating his own beats and playing guitar. He writes his own lyrics, which have an upbeat tone of never giving up and always be yourself.

Tomineek’s albums have climbed the charts. One of his albums, “World Famous #FridayFlow," was number one on Billboard’s Heatseeker Mountain chart shortly after its release back in May.Tomineek says he doesn’t consider himself a rapper but rather a framer. “What a framer does is like construction work. You build a house from nothing, from the ground up,” Tomineek said.

He recently released his latest album, “I Ain’t Sorry 2” which is available on iTunes. Tomineek will also be featured in a movie called “High Strung: Free Dance,” which will be released next summer.

Tomineek says he would love to tour with artists like Chance the Rapper, and says he’s excited about what the future will bring.

“Every time I achieve something or reach a new level, I always say this is just the beginning because there is always so much more to do,” Tomineek said.

