Police: Person of interest in missing teacher case is also suspect in ASU assault

ASU police said Thursday that Malzahn is the suspect in an assault on a woman in her dorm room. (Source: ASU Police Department)

We have confirmed that Charlie Malzahn is the stepson of Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections)

The Arizona University Police Department has confirmed that Charlie Malzahn, the man police consider a person interest in the case of a missing Glendale teacher, is the suspect in an assault on a young woman in her dorm room Sunday night.

That confirmation came Thursday afternoon, hours after Arizona’s Family received a report from the Williams Police Department detailing how Malzahn carjacked his sister in Tempe back in August.

[READ MORE: Police report: Man bailed out by missing teacher carjacked his sister]

According to that report, he drove her van up to Williams after pulling a gun on her and her children. He then called her to let her know where the van was.

Officers located the van and arrested Malzahn the night of Aug. 20. He sat in jail until a Glendale teacher named Cathryn Gorospe bailed him out more than a month later on Friday Oct. 6.

She has not been seen since and Malzahn is considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

[RELATED: Photos released of missing Glendale teacher where she was last seen]

[READ MORE: Man questioned in disappearance of teacher also accused of a carjacking]

[READ MORE: Glendale teacher missing after bailing man out of jail]

After Gorospe posted bail for Malzahn, he returned to Phoenix. And to jail. That's

Now the ASU Police Department is saying he is the suspect in an assault on a young woman in her dorm room in the Hassayampa Academic Village Sunday night. Police released a photo of that suspect, now believed to be Malzahn, pulled from surveillance video.

[ORIGINAL STORY: ASU police say man attacked student in her dorm room]

Tempe police say Malzahn also carjacked a woman in the area of Apache Boulevard and Rural Road shortly after that assault took place.

Phoenix police arrested Malzahn hours later after spotting him in Gorospe's vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

THE TIMELINE

Sunday, Aug. 20 -- Police say Charlie Malzahn carjacked his sister in Tempe and then drove her van to Williams. Police located the van and arrested Malzahn.

PDF: Williams Police Department report

Friday, Oct. 6 -- Glendale kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe drives up north to bail Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail. Photos from a surveillance camera show her walking into the building. Gorospe's roommate said Gorospe planned to return home with Malzahn that night.

Saturday, Oct. 7 -- Police believe Malzahn contacted some acquaintances in Clifton Saturday morning "to try and get some drugs and a gun ...." That afternoon, Tucson police made contact with Malzahn at the shopping mall in regard to some purchases he made with a woman's credit card.

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Gorospe's roommate reported her missing.

ASU police Malzahn assaulted a young woman in her dorm room at about 10 p.m. Tempe police believed Malzhan carjacked a woman in the area of Apache Boulevard and Rural Road shortly after that assault. Police said he threatened her with what was believed to be a crowbar. That vehicle was later recovered.

Monday, Oct. 9 -- Phoenix police arrested Malzahn in the early morning hours after spotting him in Gorospe's vehicle at about 1:30 a.m.

PDF: Court paperwork Malzahn's arrest in Phoenix

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.