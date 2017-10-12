Carjacking suspect hurt after crashing in front yard of Mesa home

Mesa police are investigating a carjacking that ended with a truck crashing into the front yard of a home and the suspect in the hospital.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the suspect carjacked a vehicle late Thursday morning at a convenience store at Country Club Drive and U.S. 60. The owner was pumping gas at the time, according to what his wife told our Arizona's Family photographer at the crash scene. She said the suspect was armed with a gun.

“The suspect was followed by the air unit before it crashed into the front yard of a house just north of University [Drive],” according to the Mesa Police Department. That’s more than 2.5 miles north of the carjacking scene.

[MAP: Country Club Drive (AZ 87) and University Drive]

Video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper showed the wreck, which the Mesa police described as “fairly substantial.”

According to MPD, the suspect, who has not been identified, was injured in the crash. The person was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Date closed North of University for accident crime scene. pic.twitter.com/Gb3bQ2oelG — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 12, 2017

